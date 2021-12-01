AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to seriously look into the false propaganda and misinformation being spread on the One Time Settlement Scheme (OTS) under the Jagananna Sampoorna Gruhahakku scheme. Speaking to officials on Wednesday, he directed that action should be taken against such people spreading wrong information about the scheme.

He said the OTS scheme would benefit millions of poor people which was being done legally. He said action should be taken against the malicious propaganda against this scheme which is doing good for the people. If there are any doubts or reservations among the beneficiaries, the authorities should make them aware of the scheme.

The Chief Minister directed the officers to explain the benefits of the scheme and also the actual, interest details which are being waived for them through the registration of these documents.

Officials of the Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Housing, Stamps, and Registration and Survey departments have started work in identifying the beneficiaries under the OTS scheme which will be implemented in December in Andhra Pradesh.

A Cabinet sub-committee comprising Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development), Botsa Satyanarayana (Municipal Administration and Urban Development), and Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju (Housing), has been formed for the implementation of the OTS in village/ward Secretariats.

Also Read: AP: Gram Panchayats To Function As Sub Registrar Offices For OTS Scheme