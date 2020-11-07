Taiwanese Delegation Meets AP CM YS Jagan In Amaravati

AMARAVATI: A Taiwanese delegation led by Mr Ben Wang, Director-General, Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Friday.

The Chief Minister and Ben Wang held discussions in areas of collaboration identified for the benefit of the state. The Chief Minister assured complete support for Taiwan’s investments in to Andhra Pradesh. Ben Wang thanked the the Chief Minister for the courtesy extended and invited him to visit Taiwan.

Representatives of various companies from Taiwan briefed the Chief Minister on the various sectors and industries that have potential for investment in the state.

Matthew Chin, Managing Director, Green Tech Industries, Eric Ni, Director, India FoxLink, Gavin Chang from Apache footwear , Niranjan Prakash, Project Manager, PSA Walsin were among those who met the Chief Minister.

Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Industries Special Chief Secretary Karikala Valaven and Industries Commissioner J Subramaniam were present.