Tadipatri: YSRCP Activist Attacked With A Machete

Tadipatri Rural (Anantapur District): TDP leaders and activists have been carrying out a series of attacks on YSRCP members in Tadipatri, Anantapur district for several days.

Three different incidents have taken place in a span of a week and have created a panic among the people of Tadipatri.

In the latest incident, Ramanjaneyulu, a TDP member from Gangadevipalli gram panchayat in the Tadipatri zone, attacked Ratnamayya, a YSRCP activist from the same village, with a machete on Thursday.

Ratnamayya worked hard for the victory of the YSRCP Sarpanch candidate in the panchayat elections. Unable to digest it, Ramanjaneya and others attacked Ratnamayya at Rachchakatta near the bus stop in the village with a hunting machete.

Ratnamayya's left arm suffered a cut and the activist sustained serious injuries on his thigh in the incident. He was rushed to the Tadipatri government hospital for treatment. Later, he was taken to Anantapur as his situation was critical.

On learning of the incident, MLA Kethireddy Peddareddy's son Harshavardhan Reddy reached the Government Hospital and visited the victim. Anantapur police said a case has been registered against Ramanjaneya and others.