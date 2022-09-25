Tadepalligudem: NIT AP Director Removed From Post

Tadepalligudem: Director of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tadepalligudem in Andhra Pradesh, Prof CSP Rao was terminated from his post by the Union Ministry of Education over the ongoing corruption charges filed against him.

On March 30 the Ministry of Education Joint Secretary –NIT Saumya Gupta issued the suspension order asking Prof Rao to not leave the NIT headquarters without permission from the competent authority. Rao who was earlier a professor in mechanical engineering at NIT Warangal was appointed Director of NIT AP on March 19, 2018

The director of AP NIT, a prestigious institute of higher education, has been removed from his post by the central government. NIT Director CSP Rao, who was suspended on March 30 this year in the background of corruption allegations and CBI cases, has been terminated. Meanwhile, Warangal NIT Mechanical Engineering Professor CSP Rao took charge as the Director of AP NIT on March 19, 2018. Allegations of irregularities by a person close to Rao have surfaced after they shifted to the permanent campus. After NIT's second and third graduation ceremonies, complaints were sent to the Board of Governance Chairperson, Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Central Higher Education Department that CSP Rao was involved in irregularities. The next day CBI cases were registered and CSP Rao was suspended. On June 27, the suspension was extended for another 90 days. At the same time, a one-man committee was set up on June 27 with the permission of the President's Office to investigate the allegations against CSP Rao. The committee conducted a thorough investigation and after collecting complete evidence gave a report that Rao did not act like a person at the director level of AP NIT, which is a higher educational institution of national importance and was found ineligible for the post of director.

Based on this report, following the Central Civil Services Rules, the Ministry of Higher Education issued an order on Friday removing CSP Rao from the post of director. CSP Rao should now report to his earlier organisation Warangal NIT where disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against him.

