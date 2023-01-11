Tableau on Prabhala Theertham to Represent AP in Republic Day Parade in Delhi

A tableau on Prabhala Theertham has been selected for the Republic Day parade to be held in New Delhi, representing Andhra Pradesh.

The tableau showcases the Prabhala Theertham, celebrated in Konaseema during Sankranthi, the harvest festival of Andhra Pradesh.

During the festival, people decorate the bamboo arches with Lord Siva's images and some people decorate with Durga Devi images on them in a very incredible way. One more interesting thing to know about this Prabhala Theertham is the height of the Prabhalu - It varies and people prepare as long as 50 to 55 feet high Prabhalu.

On the other hand, tableaus from Kerala and Tamil Nadu states were also selected for the Republic Day parade from South India.