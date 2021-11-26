Swachh Survekshan Awards For AP: CM Lauds MAUD Officials

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday appreciated the combined efforts of MAUD officials for the State receiving Swachh Survekshan Awards at the National Level.

In this regard, the Chief Minister lauded the Urban Development Department for its best performance in maintaining sanitation in cities and towns. He told the authorities to provide better services to people in the coming days and achieve better results.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, MAUD Special CS Y Srilakshmi, Commissioner MM Nayak and Swachha Andhra Corporation MD P Sampath Kumar have met the Chief Minister here at the Legislative Assembly.

On the occasion, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana informed the Chief Minister that Andhra Pradesh has bagged 11 Swachh Survekshan Awards at the National level in various categories at the Swachha Amrit Mahotsav which was held in Delhi on November 20. Vijayawada has also bagged an award for being the third cleanest city in the country, which was received by Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh, and Swachha Andhra Corporation MD Sampath Kumar.

Mayors, Municipal Commissioners, and Chairpersons of Corporations from Vijayawada, Tirupati, Greater Visakhapatnam, Punganur, Pithapuram, Nellore, and Kadapa districts have also met the Chief Minister.