NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh has topped the southern States with more than 100 Urban Local Bodies with three of its cities ranked in top 10 in the country in the central government's cleanliness survey, Swachh Survekshan awards. With this, Andhra Pradesh became the only southern State to have three cities in the top 10 list.

The Swachh Survekshan awards 2020, the fifth edition of the nationwide annual cleanliness survey, were announced by Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at a ceremony on Thursday.

Vijayawada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam bagged places in the top 10 best performing cities in two categories. In the national ranking of cities with more than 10 lakh population, Vijayawada secured fourth place with a score of 5,280.32 and Visakhapatnam secured ninth place with 4,918.44 score.

In neighhbouring Telangana, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) won the “Best Mega City in Citizen Feedback” award in above 40 lakh population category. In the overall performance, the GHMC was ranked 23rd in above 10 lakh population category ahead of Greater Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, North and South Delhi Metro Cities.

Medchal was adjudged the second cleanest city in South Zone and Karimnagar picked up the second best city for citizen-led awareness towards cleanliness award.

Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fourth straight year in the central government's cleanliness survey announced on Thursday. The second and third positions in the category were grabbed by Surat and Navi Mumbai respectively.

Varanasi has been the adjudged the ''best Ganga town'' in the central government's cleanliness survey.