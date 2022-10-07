Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated the Mayors of Corporations, Commissioners and Chairpersons of Municipalities who bagged the Swachh Survekshan- 2022 awards initiated by the Centre.

The Chief Minister asked the administrators of the award-winning civic bodies to continue the good work when they called on him here on Friday.

It may be recalled that Andhra Pradesh won 11 awards in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs as part of Swachh Amrit Mahotsav.

Mayors and officials of Tirupati, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporations, Chairpersons and Commissioners of Pulivendula, Punganur, Podili and Saluru besides the Commissioner of Srikakulam Municipal Corporation met the Chief Minister at the latter’s camp office.

The CM congratulated Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, Tirupati Corporation Mayor R. Sireesha and Commissioner Anupama Anajali, Vijayawada Mayor R. Bhagyalakshmi, Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar and Additional Commissioner K.V.Satyavati and Visakhapatnam Corporation Deputy Mayor Jiyyani Sridhar and Commissioned Raja Babu and other officials.

