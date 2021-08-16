Swachh Survekshan 2021: Tirupati No.4 in Water Plus Category

The temple town of Tirupati got nationwide recognition in the annual cleanliness survey ‘Swachh Survekshan 2021’. On Sunday, the list of water plus certified cities has been announced. The city of Tirupati was ranked fourth in the Water Plus category. Indore, India's cleanest city, has now been declared as the country's first 'water plus' city under the Swachh Survekshan 2021 and Surat, North Delhi are in the top two positions.

Tirupati is the only place that has been listed in Swachh Survekshan 2021 from South India. The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati operates the Natural Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) of five million liters per day capacity and it is the biggest in the country after the 3 million liters per day natural STP in Delhi.

It is all known fact that the city of Tirupati has already been selected for the three-star rating. Water Plus certification is a must for the cities which want to get a five-star rating. Commissioner PS Girish expressed his happiness and said that Tirupati will compete for a five-star rating in the upcoming competitions.