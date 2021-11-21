Swachh Survekshan 2021: AP Bags 11 Awards

Andhra Pradesh ranked first among the southern states in the Swachh Survekshan 2021, with two of its cities bagging the "Cleanest City" tag. President Ramnath Kovind announced the results on Saturday at the Swachh Amrit Mahotsav programme held in New Delhi.

Andhra Pradesh is the only southern state to have two cities in the top 10 ranks in the national ranking of cities with more than 10 lakh population. Vijayawada was in the third position in the cleanest city with more than 10 lakh population category whereas Visakhapatnam bagged the ninth rank.

Tirupati bagged the third rank in the category of cities with a population of one to 10 lakh population while Rajahamundry was ranked 41, Kadapa 51, Kakinada 101, Nellore 107, Ongole 123, and Chittoor 137.

Vijayawada bagged the third rank in the cleanest city in the country category in the Swachh Survekashan 2021 and also got the tag of "Garbage Free City" with a five-star rating. Vijayawada is the only city in Andhra Pradesh to receive a five-star rating. Vijayawada also got listed in the "Water Plus Cities" category and bagged "Prerak Dauur Samman Award" in the Gold category.

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh received the awards from the president.