AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in a virtual conference participated at the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. the 2nd National Committee Meeting, held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister addressed the committee on the following topics:

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is one of the laudable initiatives under the visionary leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister to celebrate and commemorate the completion of 75 years of Independence. This Mahotsav has rightly provided an occasion to rejoice the Nation’s glorious past, its cultural, social, economic, and scientific achievements made during the admirable journey of 75 years, and also to reaffirm our commitment to the Nation’s progress going forward.

We look at the selfless spirit of the freedom fighters with humility and pride. On this occasion when we honour and salute them, I had the privilege of felicitating the freedom fighters from the State of Andhra Pradesh. At the commencement of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', while commemorating the freedom fighters, I was immensely pleased to visit and pay my respects to Smt. Sita Mahalakshmi, the daughter of Late Sri Pingali Venkayya Garu, at her native place. The late Sri Pingali Venkayya Garu, one of the freedom fighters was also the designer of the National Tricolour Flag. The place where Sri Pingali Venkaiah Garu presented the Tricolour flag to Mahatma Gandhi in 1921, is in Vijayawada and it now houses an archaeological museum named Bapu Museum. Our govt has recently renovated and rededicated this Museum to the public.

Further, in the memory of great Freedom Fighters of Andhra Pradesh such as Sri Alluri Sitarama Raju, Sri Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, Sri Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam Panthulu, Sri Potti Sriramulu, Sri Duggirala Gopala Krishnaiah, Sri Ayyadevara Kaleswara Rao, Sri Vavilala Gopala Krishnaiah, and other renowned personalities, we have been conducting Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations every week through virtual and direct events (908 programmes). This gives us the opportunity to not only celebrate the selfless lives of the freedom fighters but to also enable the younger generations to draw inspiration from their lives. Consequently, our endeavour of involving people from all walks of lives and inspiring patriotism in them is fulfilled.

This occasion affords us an opportunity to look back at our Nation’s journey. As a Nation, we have progressed remarkably during these 75 years, particularly these 71/2 years. The real gross domestic product increased from Rs 2.94 lakh Cr in 1950-51 to Rs.145.69 lakh Cr in 2019-20. India is now the 6th largest economy in the world.

At this crucial juncture, when the road ahead offers many opportunities and poses many challenges, I wish to lay special emphasis on two vital elements to unleash the full potential of our Nation, sustainable development and reduction of economic inequality.

It is imperative that while the needs of the present are met through economic progress, the ability of future generations to meet their needs should not be compromised. The energy sector plays a very key role in socio-economic development. Over the last 15 years, the Country’s installed power generation capacity has increased from 1,27,423 MW to 3,84,116 MW. More particularly, the thermal power generation capacity has increased from 83,982 MW to 2,34,058 MW during the last 15 years, resulting in increased emissions of green-house gases, threatening future generations. We have an enormous responsibility to formulate policies that would eventually lead to phasing out of coal-based power generation and enhanced reliance on renewable sources for energy needs.

However, given the intermittency associated with renewable power sources, storage solutions have to emerge. This is essential to ensure that the right balance is struck between meeting the power demand and achieving carbon neutrality. I take this opportunity to convey my appreciation for the initiative of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, One Sun(OS), One World (OW), One Grid (OG) aiming at harnessing clean energy and contributing to sustainable economic progress. By facilitating the exchange of power from 2 time zones, maybe it is a dream today, but one day, considering the fact that the optical fiber is a reality, already connecting continents and transferring data, this power grid across continents is not a distant dream, especially when we have leaders like Narendra Modi Ji at the helm of affairs.

With respect to the problem of economic inequality, I wish to put forth the following. Over the last few decades, several positive changes have taken place. We now have legal frameworks conferring a right to free education and food security, an increased number of villages being electrified, enhanced consciousness for cleanliness and personal hygiene owing to the Central Government’s resolve under the able guidance of the Hon’ble Prime Minister.

However, there is one problem that continues to haunt us. The Economic growth has not sufficiently trickled down to the poor in the Country. The recently published ‘World Inequality Report 2022’ estimates that the top 10% and top 1% of the Country’s population hold 57% and 22% of the total National Income respectively. Income inequality would result in increased rural indebtedness, lower purchasing power, and reduction in rural aggregate demand This is a serious problem that deserves immediate attention from all of us as policy makers. In the light of the fragility, the interventions must be made more impactful by identifying and effectively addressing the bottlenecks and thereby making inclusive economic growth possible.

I wish to conclude by saying that we would redouble our efforts to ensure the success of the ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’. I convey my thanks for this opportunity. I look forward to many such occasions where we have a chance to reflect on the past and deliberate on the appropriate course for the future.

