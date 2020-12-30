Suspended Anaesthetist Dr Sudhakar Apologises For Remarks Against AP Govt

NARSIPATNAM: Suspended anaesthetist Dr Sudhakar Rao, who staged a protest half-naked in Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam distrcit in May, attended a departmental enquiry under the instructions of U. Ramakrishna Raju, State Commissioner of the Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad and V. Lakshman Rao, district coordinator over the incident.

The hospital superintendent Dr Neelaveni Devi, obstetrician Dr Gautami, the previous Superintendent Dr HV Dora, general surgeon Dr Simhadri, doctors and medical staff of the Narsipatnam Regional Government were questioned by the coordinator about the incident.

Speaking to reporters after the enquiry,Dr Sudhakar said, "I apologise if I have spoken wrongly. I have made remarks against the government without any awareness or knowledge and shared the same with the investigating officer'', he said. He also stated that he had no intention to bring any disrepute to the AP Government and those comments were made as he was not keeping good health, he said. He also mentioned that the committee had taken written statements from his end over the episode.

It may be recalled the Narsipatnam Regional Government Hospital Anaesthetist Dr Sudhakar Rao, was placed under suspension for creating ruckus on the road in a highly inebriated condition near Akkayyapalem village of Visakhapatnam in May after he raised the issue of masks and PPE kits. He was also sent to the As per the advice of KGH doctors, he was admitted to Government Hospital for Mental Care

Lakshman Rao later told reporters that he had inquired about Dr Sudhakar's conduct, including the allegation that he had spoken against the government under Rule No. 20. The investigation report will be submitted to the Commissioner.