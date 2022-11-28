Supreme Court Stays HC's Order to Develop Amaravati as Capital in 6 Months

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice in Andhra Pradesh government’s plea against the High Court’s ruling of declaring Amaravati as the capital of the state. The Supreme Court has also stayed High Court’s directions of asking the state government to develop Amaravati capital city and capital region within 6 months.

A bench of justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna said, “Courts cannot become a town planner and Chief Engineer". The top court found the directions issued by the high court to have overstepped the “separation of power” principle.

It has further stayed HCs direction of asking state and APCRDA to complete the process of development and infrastructure in the Amaravati capital city and region providing basic amenities within one month from the date of this order.

The Supreme Court also stayed the direction of asking State & APCRDA to deliver or hand over the developed reconstituted plots in Amaravati capital region, on ground, to the land holders who surrendered their land as promised by the State, within three months from date of order.

