Supreme Court To Hear AP Plea For Division Of Assets With Telangana in Second Week of January 2023

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the petition filed by the government of Andhra pradesh seeking a fair, equitable and expeditious division of assets and liabilities of the erstwhile State of Andhra Pradesh between the States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, in terms of the Apportionment made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, and ordered it to be listed in the second week of January.

A Bench led by Sanjiv Khanna asked senior advocate K.V. Vishwanathan and advocate Mahfooz Nazki, for Andhra Pradesh, to serve copies of the petition to the Union and Telangana governments.

The Andhra Pradesh state government said the assets include 245 institutions and corporations specified under the ninth and tenth schedules of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014.

“The total value of the fixed assets of the 245 institutions to be divided is about Rs.1,42,601 crores. Non-division of the assets is clearly to the benefit of Telangana since about 91% of these assets are situated in Hyderabad [the capital of the erstwhile combined State] which is now in Telangana,” Andhra Pradesh government submitted.

The State said despite the bifurcation on June 2, 2014, the actual division of assets and liabilities has not even commenced till date despite repeated efforts by the Government of Andhra Pradesh seeking a speedy resolution.

“Despite a lapse of more than 8 years, Andhra Bhawan situated in Delhi has not been formally bifurcated,” the petition said.

Also Read: Dammaiguda: Post Mortem Reports Reveals Missing Girl Died Due To Drowning