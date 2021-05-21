

The Supreme Court granted ‘conditional bail' to YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju in a sedition case on Friday.

Raju was arrested on charges of sedition, delivering hate speeches, and spreading disaffection against the government by the AP CID on May 14.

Raju had applied for bail at the AP high court day after his detention but was informed he needed to file his request at a lower court first. On Monday, he applied for bail in the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court issued a 'conditional bail' to Raju. He has to submit a surety of Rs one lakh bond and signatures of two designated people. In addition, the Supreme Court directed Raju to meet the AP CID whenever they call him for questioning but said that the investigation has to be conducted in the presence of an advocate.

Raghurama Krishnam Raju was also warned by the Supreme Court not to discuss the case in the media or make controversial remarks on social media.