Supreme Court Defers Hearing on Amaravati Case to Nov 28

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday deferred the hearing in the Andhra Pradesh government’s petition challenging Amaravati as the only capital of the state. The matter is now posted for next hearing on November 28.

Advocate Sanghvi, appearing for the Andhra Pradesh government, requested the court that the AP state bifurcation cases be heard separately.

It may be recalled here that the YSRCP-led government had filed the special leave petition (SLP) on September 17 against the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s March 3 judgment that upheld Amaravati as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh. The High Court had also asserted that the state legislature had no competence to pass any legislation forming the three capitals.

Through the SLP, the Andhra Pradesh government has insisted that the High Court’s judgment is an encroachment into the powers of the Executive and the legislature. The state government has also sought a stay on the High Court’s verdict in the 3-capitals issue.

