NEW DELHI: The State of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court to seek a division of assets and liabilities between the Telugu States of AP and Telangana at the earliest. The state has also asked for necessary directions to ensure speedy bifurcation of assets between the States.

The State has moved the Court in a representation of the cause of its people as well as its own rights, along with the rights under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India for seeking the division of assets and liabilities between the two newly formed States.

As per the plea the division of assets and liabilities has been made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, but the actual division of assets has not even commenced to date. The plea claims that the assets and liabilities of not even a single Institution specified in Schedule – 9 (91 institutions) and Schedule – 10 (142 institutions) have been apportioned between the States.

