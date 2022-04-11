Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Petition Against Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act

The Supreme Court has said it will begin hearing the plea against the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh that took place in 2014. The plea contended that the state was partitioned in a ‘controversial’ manner. It also questioned the passing of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act in both the houses of Parliament.

A senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan while appearing for a petitioner told the bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana that the key aspect like division of Andhra Pradesh has become ‘infructuous’ with the passage of time, however, there are other important issues that need to be examined

“This case is regarding the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh. That part may have become infructuous but there are other questions which are involved regarding the bifurcation of states. Please list it some day,” Prashant Bhushan said. To which, the apex court bench which also comprised of Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli said, “we will see”.

It may be recalled here the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was passed in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on February 18 and 20 respectively and the then President Pranab Mukherjee gave the assent on March 1. Several petitions including one which was filed by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Kiran Reddy, were filed against the bifurcation of state.