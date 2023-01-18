Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Andhra Govt’s SLP Against HC Stay on GO No 1

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea filed by the Andhra Pradesh government against the interim stay ordered by the state high court on conducting public meetings and rallies on roads including national highways.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha agreed to hear the Special Leave Petition (SLP) of the YS Jagan government on Thursday, January 19. The standing counsel for Andhra Pradesh government submitted in the court that the high court stayed the G.O. Rt. No.1 on public rallies and meetings.

Notably, the CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna had filed a petition against the G.O. Rt. No.1 in Andhra Pradesh High Court and labelled the government order on public rallies as unconstitutional. He made Principal Secretary (Home) and the DGP as respondents.

The high court directed the Andhra Pradesh government to file a counter to the public interest litigation (PIL) and posted the matter for next hearing on January 23.

