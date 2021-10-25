Sunkara Siva Prasanna Elected New Kakinada Mayor

KAKINADA TOWN: Sunkara Siva Prasanna was unanimously elected as the new Mayor and Meesala Udayakumar as the Deputy Mayor-1 of Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC). The election of the new mayor and deputy mayor-1 to the KMC took place on Monday as the election commission issued notification towards it.

Speaking to the media after the election, Mayor Siva Prasanna who is the 40th division corporator said that she would strive for the development of Kakinada city. She also sought the cooperation of fellow corporators to support her endeavor in developing the city. Prasanna thanked Kakinada City MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy for the opportunity.

MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy, Minister Kurasala Kannababu and MP Vanga Geetha participated in the voting which was conducted by the Joint Collector and Election Officer Lakshmisri.

It may be recollected that the government issued a gazette notification on the 12th of this month dismissing Sunkara Pavani, a TDP candidate who has been the mayor to date. Elections were held this morning at the Kakinada Municipal Corporation Conference Hall for the vacant posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor as per the directions of the State Election Commission. As expected the TDP corporators did not attend the mayoral election. Sitting Mayor Sunkara Pavani, deputy mayor -1 Kala Sathibabu were defeated by KMC Council through a `no-confidence motion’ on October 5.

