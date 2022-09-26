Sunil Gavaskar visits Sparsh Hospice

Sunil Gavaskar, Indian cricket legend visited Sparsh Hospice, project of Rotary Club of Banjara Hills to acknowledge the philanthropic activity of the members today at 12 PM.

Celebrating the Rotarians contribution towards society, the Indian Legend also handover certificate of appreciation tonearly members of Rotary Club of Banjara Hills. He also acknowledged the work of doctors, nurses, ground staff who are working round the clock to alleviate the pain of terminally ill.

“There is no single life which is without pain, and Sparsh is giving that care and love to terminally-ill. It is heartwarming to see such kind of love and compassion in society,” said Sunil Gavaskar while addressing the Rotarians at Sparsh Hospice facility in Hyderabad.

“Sparsh 82-beeded facility has come to reality by contribution of generous donors and my sincere gratitude to all Rotarians who have come forward towards contributing towards the building fund, said Jagadish Ramadugu, Long-Term Trustee, Sparsh Hospice.

Prabhakar Dhulipudi, President, Sparsh Hospice thanked cricket legend for taking out time in between India and Australia T20 match, which is scheduled on Sunday in Uppal Stadium.

About Sparsh Hospice:

Rotary Club of Banjara Hills has constituted a Trust and through its initiative Sparsh Hospice, takes care of end-of-life patients, typically in last stage of cancer by providing free palliative care.

“The standalone hospice renders free palliative care through their in-patient, home-care and out-patient services. Sparsh began its journey in September 2011, with the vision to alleviate the pain and suffering of those suffering from serious health-related issues,” said Prabhakar Dhulipudi, President. He added that the hospice has served an approximately 5,500 families and is one of the first-of-its-kind facilities in united Andhra Pradesh.