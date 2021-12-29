AMARAVATI: Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Tuesday said it is planning to set up a new end-to-end integrated manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh. The Mumbai-based drug maker's founder Dilip Shanghvi and his team met Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday to discuss the setting up of an end-to-end manufacturing facility in the state, according to a statement.

“I am pleased with the chief minister's understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing the state," Shangvi said and added that the integrated development of the state was becoming clear as part of the chief minister's policy.

Sun Pharma is the fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company in the world with global revenues of over USD 4.5 billion. Supported by more than 40 manufacturing facilities, the company provides medicines to more than 100 countries across the globe.

The Chief Minister explained to the Sun Pharma team the steps being taken by the government for industrial progress and invited them to take the advantage of this opportunity and invest in the state, the statement added.

YS Jagan noted that the opening of the plant in the state would lead to the creation of more jobs and contribute to the enhancement of the industrial sector in the state.

In a recent press release on Tuesday, Sun Pharma announced that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market a generic version of MSD (a trade name of Merck & Co., Inc, Kenilworth, NJ, USA) and Ridgeback’s molnupiravir under the brand name Molxvir in India.

Earlier this year, Sun Pharma had signed a nonexclusive voluntary licensing agreement with MSD to manufacture and supply a generic version of molnupiravir in over 100 low and middle-income countries (LMICs) including India.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), based on the review of clinical data of molnupiravir has approved molnupiravir for treatment of adult patients with Covid-19, and who have a high risk of progression of the disease including hospitalisation or death.

“Molnupiravir is an important addition to the portfolio of oral therapies available for treating Covid-19 patients,” said Kirti Ganorkar, CEO of India Business, Sun Pharma. “In line with our consistent efforts to accelerate access to new drugs for Covid-19 treatment, we will make Molxvir® available to patients at an affordable price. We are also in the process of launching a toll-free helpline to ensure the availability of Molxvir® to doctors and patients across India. Our endeavour is to make the product available in a week’s time, he said in a press release.

