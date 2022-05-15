HYDERABAD/KAKINADA: Owing to the summer season and heavy rush of devotees heading to Tirumala, the South Central Railway (SCR) had added four special trains between Hyderabad-Tirupati and Tirupati-Kakinada Town from May 17 to clear the extra rush.

From Hyderabad

Train No. 07433 Hyderabad-Tirupati will depart Hyderabad at 6:40 pm on May 17 and arrive at Tirupati at 7:50 am, the next day.

Train No. 07434 Tirupati - Hyderabad will depart Tirupati at 8:20 pm on May 19 and arrive in Hyderabad at 8:30 am, the next day.

From Kakinada

Train No. 07435 Tirupati - Kakinada Town will depart Tirupati at 4:15 pm on May 18 and arrive at Kakinada Town at 4 am, the next day.

Train No. 07436 Kakinada Town -Tirupati will depart Kakinada Town at 7:30 am and arrive in Tirupati at 6:40 pm, the same day.

Enroute, these special trains stop at Renigunta, Gudur, Nellore, Ongole, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem.

