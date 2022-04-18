Summer Rush: SCR To Ply 3 Special Trains Via Vijayawada

To address the summer rush the South Central Railway (SCR) will run three special trains to different parts of the state from the 18th of this month to cater to the holiday season.

The trains between Kakinada Town-Secunderabad, Secunderabad-Kakinada and Narsapur-Secunderabad via Vijayawada will ply from Monday.

-Train No. 07188 Secunderabad - Kakinada Town special train will depart from Secunderabad at 8 am and arrive at Kakinada at 6:45 pm.

It will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry and Samalkot stations.

-Train No. 07169 Narsapur - Secunderabad special train will depart from Narasapur at 8 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 6:45 am, the next day.

The train will stop at Palakollu, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations.

-Train No. 07187 Kakinada Town-Secunderabad special train will depart from Kakinada at 8:45 pm and arrive in Secunderabad at 7:30 am the next day.

It will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Warangal and Kazipet stations.

