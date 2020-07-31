AMARAVATI: BJP once again made it clear that it will not intervene in Andhra Pradesh's state capital issue and clarified that Sujana Chowdary comments over the capital issue were against the party's stance. Sujana Chowdary had earlier commented that the state capital will be decided by the centre, responding to that, BJP said that the party is not accountable for the comments made by the leader and it strongly condemned Chowdary's remarks.

Deciding on the capital for the state is purely a state's issue and the centre will not intervene in the state capital issue, said newly appointed BJP chief Somu Veerraju.

Veerraju went to New Delhi for the first time after taking charge as the state BJP president and thanked all the party leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that all the party men need to work in accordance with the party's agenda and ideology, and the party will take the necessary action against those who are against it.

He further added that a few political leaders like N Chandrababu Naidu were trying to put the BJP in a spot, by making people believe that leaders were approaching him, and it was all a political drama. The BJP chief said that they will always stay committed to the development of AP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.