Submarine Engineer From Russia Dies In Vizag

An engineer, who had come from Russia, died following heart-attack in Visakhapatnam district. According to the Malkapuram police, Grachav Dmitri, 43, of Russia arrived in Visakhapatnam on February 27. He was called here to rectify a technical fault in a submarine belonging to the Indian Navy.

Dmitri was staying at the quarters allotted at the Yarada Dolphin Hills area. While working on the ship on Friday morning at around 1.15 AM, he suddenly collapsed on the spot due to a sudden heart attack. The staff there immediately rushed him to the INS Kalyani Hospital.

Dmitri died in the afternoon while receiving treatment. Malkapuram CI Durgaprasad is investigating the case as per the complaint filed by the naval officers.

