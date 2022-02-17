Study Other States Policies To Increase Revenues: AP CM YS Jagan

AMARAVATI: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on revenue earning departments and directed the officials to study the policies being followed by various states for additional revenues.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to examine the methods and policies being followed in the respective states to increase SOR (state own revenues) and come up with appropriate ideas to increase the state's own revenues. He directed the officials to focus on implementing those ideas and added that the officials of the concerned departments should hold meetings regularly to review their progress.

The Chief Minister said District Collectors should play an active role in generating revenue for the government and added that the officials should adhere to strict SOPs while exercising their discretionary powers in order to maximize revenues. He said to focus on solving pending VAT cases to recover arrears. He instructed the officials to expedite the process to start the registrations in the village and ward secretariats and said to review registration services in the existing 51 village and ward secretariats and make necessary changes if any. He instructed the officials to prepare SOPs to ensure there is no corruption in village and ward Secretariats like earlier incidents in Sub register offices.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the poor were benefited to a tune of Rs 400.55 crore in the form of free registrations through the OTS scheme and another Rs 1230 crore in the form of free registrations of TIDCO houses and added that the poor have never benefited so much in the form of free registrations in the past.

Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishnadas, Deputy Chief Minister (Excise) K Narayana Swamy, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development and Mines Minister Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Power, Forest and Environment Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma and senior officials of the respective departments were present in the meeting.

Also Read: Gautam Sawang Appointed New APPSC Chairman