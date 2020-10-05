Two states Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are doing commendable work in controlling the spread of novel coronavirus. California scientists conducted research on 10,000 people who have been affected by COVID-19 from these two states. After conducting a comprehensive analysis, scientists said that AP and Tamil Nadu states have done an excellent job in managing the COVID-19 crisis.

The paper published in the journal Science stated that, “Although most COVID-19 cases have occurred in low-resource countries, little is known about the epidemiology of the disease in such contexts. Data from the Indian states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh provide a detailed view into SARS-CoV-2 transmission pathways and mortality in a high-incidence setting."

Andhra Pradesh has done well compared to other states. A ‘COVID alert tracking system’ set up by the State Disaster Management Authority helped the government and this highly developed system was capable of keeping a tab of 25,000 people at a time. Awareness was being created among the people about the coronavirus and an extensive survey was being done by ward and village volunteers in identifying the COVID-19 patients.

Aggressive testing and tracing, and timely treatment has helped Andhra Pradesh to fight against the coronavirus. The state government has ramped up and decentralised its health system and named private hospitals for serious cases as COVID hospitals.

Males are more susceptible to the coronavirus than females. Nearly 63 % of those who died due to COVID-19 had some serious illness. About 45% of people who lost their lives are either diabetic, hypertensive, or both.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government is taking all the measures to control the spread of coronavirus. Special Chief Secretary (Health) Dr K S Jawahar Reddy said that more than 70,000 tests have been conducted in the state. He said that there has been a gradual decrease in the fatality rate. He further asserted that most of the states in the country are following the strategies that AP has followed in controlling the spread of coronavirus.