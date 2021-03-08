AMARAVATI: Thanks to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's initiatives in the education sector and revamped infrastructure in schools, the student enrollment has gone up in the government schools in the State.

According to an official release, as many as six lakh students enrolled in government aided schools this year owing to the initiatives undertaken by the YSRCP government to improve the facilities and standards there.

As on September 30, 2019, a total of 38,97,156 students were registered in government and government-aided schools. It is reported that the textbooks were printed based on the 2019-20 data, with a five per cent buffer, but it still created a shortage. The number of students enrolled in government and government-aided schools went up to 40,84,983 by November 3, 2020, the release stated.

As the government was expecting the number to rise, owing to the initiatives taken by it to better the standard of education provided at government educational institutions, books for as many as 40,92,014 students were printed which is five per cent more than the existing figure of 38,97,156 as on the cut-off date,” it stated. An additional amount of seven crores rupees was sanctioned for the purpose of printing the required number of text and workbooks which would be supplied to the 4,11,427 students who shifted to government and government-aided schools post-November.

The spike in the number of students opting for government institutions surpassed all expectations and has caused a book shortage for the students. (Source: Telangana Today)