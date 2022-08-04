Strict Action if Gorantla Madhav Video is Authentic, Says Sajjala

Responding to the episode of a video, which has gone viral on social media, YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said, if the video is proved to be not a morphed version, then a strict action will be taken.

The party will not tolerate such acts, said Sajjala while terming YSRCP as a pro-woman party.

Speaking to the media, Sajjala said, Madhav has already lodged a complaint with the police and the investigation is being carried out into the incident.

Earlier in the day, MP Gorantla Madhav said deliberate attempts were being made tarnish his image and expressed ire at the Opposition TDP that it was an attempt to discredit him.

Speaking to the media persons, He said that the video is part of a political conspiracy of rivals to assassinate his character and said he was initiating legal proceedings against all those behind the conspiracy.

Gorantla Madhava alleged that Chinthakayala Vijay, Ponnuri Vamsi and Shiva Krishna, who have links with TDP were involved in this conspiracy.

