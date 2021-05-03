Strict Action Against Pvt Hospitals Treating COVID Patients Without Permission

Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal warned that said strict action would be taken against private hospitals that provide medical services and treat COVID-19 patients without valid permission from the Government.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, he said it had come to the health department's notice that some private hospitals were treating COVID patients without due permission and they would soon start a check on such hospitals. He reiterated that strict action would be taken against them if the hospitals were operating without the permissions as per norms to treat COVID patients.

Speaking further, Anil Kumar Singhal said that a committee had been set up with senior officials to procure COVID medication right from oxygen cylinders to medicines.

He said that 55,719 beds were made available in 558 hospitals across the state. There are 869 ICU beds in Guntur and 684 in Krishna, he said, stating that beds were available in most districts.

He also stated that there were 27,576 beds with Oxygen supply available in the state, and were currently occupied by 18,299 patients.

The Principal Secretary informed that 10,100 people were being taken care of in 81 COVID Care Centres. He said there were 27,615 vials of Remdesivir injections in government hospitals. The number of calls to 104 call centre is increasing and the demand for COVID‌ tests, test results, requirements for beds is increasing by the day.

While speaking about the recruitment of additional staff, he said that 18,000 medical staff were recruited last year and now 16,019 people have been recruited so far this year, adding that another 3,000 posts will be filled soon.

"Oxygen consumption is on the rise due to the increasing number of corona cases and we are asking the Centre to supply oxygen as per the requirements," he said.

Anil Singhal said that there was no shortage of beds anywhere and that Remdesivir injections were sufficient in stock though it was difficult for the government to supply Remedesivir and oxygen to private hospitals. The Health Secretary stated once again that action will be taken against such hospitals for earning easy money during testing times.” He urged the public to admit their family members in notified Covid-19 hospitals only.

