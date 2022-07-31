Strict Action Against Miscreants Who Burnt Fishing Boats At Visakhapatnam, Says AP Fisheries Minister

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Fisheries Seediri Appala Raju said that stringent action will be taken against those who were responsible for burning five fishing boats and four fishing nets at Jalari Yendada in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, he said that, "The issue of ring nets was prevalent for the last two decades and there was similar tension between both communities since 2010. But we had, a 'Gentleman Agreement'". He further stated that due to some violations in the fishing rules, the issue has again cropped up. He also said that he had discussed with both the fishing communities, the traditional fisherman, and the ones that use ring nets, and they have come to an agreement once again.

The minister expressed hope that there won't be any violations in the future and if there are any, the violators will be dealt with seriously.