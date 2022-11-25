Amaravati: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to take steps to make the APCMMS (AP Consistent Monitoring of Municipal Services) App being developed by the Urban Development Department accessible to the people of all villages also while the response system in the app-based grievances cell should be strengthened.

During a review meeting on the Municipal Administration and Urban Development held here on Friday, the Chief Minister suggested that emerging new technologies be adopted in the construction of the roads to make them long-lasting with good quality withstanding all weather conditions. Other basic infrastructure such as drainage systems and interior roads also should be properly maintained.

The APCMMS App, which is likely to be launched in a month, aims at maintaining constant monitoring of the basic infrastructural and municipal services in all towns and cities while its grievance cell would consist of a quick response system to address the problems of people. With the Chief Minister’s direction, the app would also be made available for all villages. The app would help the officials turn municipal services sustainable for a long time.

The app would also help the official machinery undertake real-time monitoring of the maintenance of basic facilities in towns and cities such as public toilets, underground drainage system, dredging, repairing of roads, street lights, greenery, traffic junctions and beautification.

Secretaries in 4,119 ward Secretariats would be asked to monitor the maintenance of all services from 10 am to 12 noon daily and bring up the road repairs to be undertaken to the attention of the concerned authorities through the app.

Each ward secretary would be able to monitor the maintenance of roads in their jurisdiction extending up to a distance of 6 to 7 km and bring up the issues to the notice of even the municipal councilors and Corporators who in turn will notify the authorities. Higher officials will also monitor the grievance-response system continuously.

The Chief Minister has green-signaled the establishment of a 7.5 MW waste-to-energy plant in Rajahmundry to cater to the demands of 28 urban local bodies. While all municipal services should be rendered to the people in full transparency, officials should also monitor the use of software applications in town planning and other offices to ensure a corruption-free system that would give time-bound responses to the people.

Municipal Administration Minister Audimulapu Suresh, Special CS (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y. Srilakshmi, Finance Secretary N Guljar, APCRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav, Swachha Andhra Corporation MD Dr P Sampath Kumar, APGBCL MD B Rajasekharaa Reddy and MEPMA MD Vijayalakshmi were among those present.

