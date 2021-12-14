Strengthen Aarogya Mitra For Effective Services to Patients: AP CM

The Chief Minister said Cancer patients should receive super specialty services and directed the officials to setup three special cancer hospitals in three regions across the state so that patients need not to go to other locations for treatment.

He said the treatment for cancer should be covered under Aarogyasri.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to strengthen Aarogya Mitra system to ensure effective services to patients. He instructed the officials to ensure efficient maintenance of 104 and 108 vehicles without any errors.

He directed the officials to take one district as a unit and keep buffer vehicles and get the maintenance done for vehicles regularly.