Stopping Ambulances At AP Border Unfortunate: Sajjala

In a very shocking incident, two COVID-19 patients died after the ambulanes carrying them were stopped entry into Hyderabad. The incident took place on Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border in Kurnool district on Friday morning.

According to the reports, the patients who were in a serious condition were being taken to Hyderabad from AP, when the Telangana Police stopped the ambulances at Pullur Toll Plaza stating that they have no permission. One of the patients who died was from Nandyal in the Kurnool district while the other one was from Kadapa. The delay in the treatment has resulted in the deaths of two persons.

Andhra Pradesh State government Advisor and YSRCP General Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy expressed severe grief over the death of two persons who were denied entry into Telangana. He said that High Court has already directed Telangana police to not to stop entry of ambulances carrying patients to be admitted to the hospitals in Hyderabad. He said that it is unfortunate to stop ambulances at the AP border. He further added that it is not possible to get the letters from hospitals and other passes.

Sajjala added that it is quite natural to go to cities where there are sophisticated medical facilities. He said that the previous government did not develop proper medical infrastructure in the state. He stated that people from AP are moving to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana for better treatment; nowhere the ambulances are being stopped except on the borders of AP-Telangana. He said that Telangana government should think on humanitarian basis and should allow the entry of ambulances.

Similar incidents have been reported at Ramapuram crossroad at AP-TS interstate border in Krishna district where many ambulances were stopped.

A couple of days ago, the High Court bench questioned on why the ambulances have been stopped at the Telangana border despite not having any inter-state regulations in place. The bench termed it as unconstitutional and a violation of the fundamental rights of citizens. The bench stated that no COVID-19 patient should be stopped from entering the state.