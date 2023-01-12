Stone Pelting at Vande Bharat Train in Visakhapatnam

Vande Bharat Express was damaged after its coaches were pelted with stones by miscreants at the Visakhapatnam railway station in Kancharapalem area on Wednesday evening. Several windows of the train were shattered. The train was slated to flag off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Sankranthi, January 15.

The train reached Visakhapatnam railway station on Wednesday for maintenance and a trial run was conducted by the railways. When the train was on its way for coach maintenance in the evening, some miscreants pelted stones and broke the windows.

An investigation has been launched by Division Railway manager Anup Satpathy and the investigating officer has examined the footage of the CCTV cameras installed on the coaches of the Vande Bharat train along the way to the railway yard.

