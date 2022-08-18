Stolen Mobile Phones Worth Rs 16 lakh Handed Over to Owners in Vizianagaram

Mobile Phones worth Rs 16 lakh that were recovered after being stolen were handed over to the owners in Vizianagaram on Thursday.

At an event held in Vizianagaram, Superintendent of Police, Deepika handed over the recovered mobile phones to the owners. Police had set up WhatsApp number 8977945606 to lodge complaints. Based on the complaints, special teams were formed to nab the culprits.

SP Deepika said we were able to recover all the stolen cell phones with the help of a cyber team. Police have recovered 100 mobile phones in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Chattishgarh.

A web portal vzmmobiletrack.in has been launched in collaboration with Vignan Engineering College students to receive and keep track of the complaints, the SP said.

