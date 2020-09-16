Stiff Competition For Guntur LS Convener Position

The party is down and out. There is fatigue writ on the faces of the cadre. The leaders are becoming increasingly inconspicuous. Several biggies are not even bothering to attend party programmes. Yet, there is a stiff competition in the Telugu Desam Party for Parliamentary constituency convener posts in the all-important Guntur district.

Guntur has three MP seats – Bapatla, Narsaraopet and Guntur. There is lot of competition for the Guntur parliamentary constituency. Former MLA Alapati Raja, who lost from Tenali last year, is a strong contender for the post. Raja, who is among the very few leaders that are active in politics after the 2019 drubbing, is lobbying for the post. But, another senior leader and former Guntur district TDP president Dhulipala Narendra is also vying for the post. He is said to have the support from both Lokesh and Guntur MP Galla Jaydev.

There is another contender for the post. Former Guntur district TDP president Makineni Pedarattiah too is aspiring for the convener post. Makineni is known to be non controversial and friendly to all the groups in the party. He too wants the post. The TDP Boss is yet to take a decision on the issue. Meanwhile, all the three leaders are lobbying hard for the post.