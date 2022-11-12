State Welfare, Our Prime Agenda, CM YS Jagan Tells Modi

Visakhaptnam: Reiterating that the Government’s sole agenda is welfare of the state, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the various issues pending before the Centre which would give a soothing relief to the wounds of bifurcation, inflicted eight years back.

Addressing a mammoth public meeting at the Andhra University Grounds here on Saturday, the Chief Minister said the State has been prudently utilising every rupee of the financial resources to infuse and boost self confidence in every household towards sustainability and take forward the welfare agenda.

“We have been doing what all we could do as a State Government and my humble request to you is to extend us your cooperation and help with benevolence and generosity, which would take forward our welfare and developmental activities in the desired pace.As we are yet to recover from the deep wound that struck our State eight years ago, every help and every initiative you give us, be it grants, institutions or help in any form will be enormously helpful in restructuring and reshaping our State and leapfrog to the national stream. Every additional financial aid given will strengthen the rebuilding efforts of our Government and act as a balm for soothing the eight year old wound,” he said.

Thanking the PM profusely on behalf of people for laying foundation stones and inaugurating projects worth Rs. 10, 742 crores, the Chief Minister appealed for the continued support of the Centre for the development of the state. He said the relationship with the Centre, especially with the Prime Minister, was above all politics and political parties.

Asserting that the state government made proper use of every rupee of its revenues and the Centre-allotted funds with full transparency for the welfare of the people and for ushering in revolutionary changes in the fields of education, agriculture, women welfare, medical and health, social justice, development and decentralisation in the last 3.4 years, the Chief Minister said it instilled confidence in every household across the state.

The Chief Minister also and urged him to consider his appeals on the unsolved issues of the State Reorganisation, Polavaram Project, Special Category Status, VSP, and Railway Zone.Stating that AP will remember the PM for extending full support, he sought further cooperation of the Centre in the development of the state.

Quoting revolutionary writer Sri Sri, social reformer Gurazada and poet-lyricist Vangapandu, the Chief Minister thanked the people for attending the public meeting in huge numbers and turning the city into a sea of humanity.

