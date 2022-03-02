State Representatives Will Travel To Europe To Bring Back Students:CM YS Jagan

Amid Russia’s intensified assaults on key Ukrainian cities and the Indian government’s travel advisory to the Indian national to leave the war-hit country as soon as possible, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to intensify the evacuation efforts and bring back the Telugu students who are stranded in Ukraine. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to send a team of state representatives to Poland and Hungary to help speed up the repatriation of students. The government has shared the details of Telugu students with the Ministry of External Affairs.

ఉక్రెయిన్‌లో చిక్కుకున్న తెలుగు విద్యార్థుల తరలింపు చర్యల్లో భాగంగా ఏపీ ప్రభుత్వం కీలక నిర్ణయం తీసుకుంది. మన విద్యార్థులను క్షేమంగా తిరిగి తీసుకొచ్చేందుకు పోలండ్‌, హంగేరీలకు ఏపీ ప్రతినిధులను పంపాలని సీఎం జగన్‌ గారు అధికారులను ఆదేశించారు. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) March 2, 2022

Under Operation Ganga, the Centre plans to operate 31 evacuation flights to bring back more than 6,300 Indians from the war-torn eastern European country. Repatriation flights will be operated by Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet and the India Air Force and the evacuation process will run till March 8.

Also Read: Ukraine Crisis: Indian Students Don't Need Visa to Leave Romania on Special Flights

As both Ukraine and Russia are meeting to hold a second round of talks today, the Russian forces have claimed they took control of the southern city of Kherson which was quickly denied by the Ukrainian authorities. According to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service, over 2,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed so far during Russia’s ongoing invasion while the UN puts the civilian death toll at 136 and cautioned the casualties could be “much higher.”