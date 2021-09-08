The State government has decided to resume publishing notifications through the A.P. e-Gazette without causing issues to the Right To Information Act . Such orders will remain available for requisition through the standard process laid down under the RTI Act, 2005

Information that is not useful to the public will not be published in the single-point repository which will be updated and can be accessed by the public, it said in the orders issued by the AP Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das.

The Andhra Pradesh government decided to replace that system with publication (of G.Os) on apegazette.cgg.gov.in. as per G.O. Ms.No.100 issued to that effect by Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das late Tuesday.

The G.O. said it is the government's endeavor to proactively comply with the mandate of the Right to Information Act, 2005, as Section 4(2) of the Act states that every public authority should take steps to provide as much information as possible suo-motu to the public at regular intervals through various means of communications, including the internet. Section 4(3) says that every piece of information should be disseminated widely and in such a form and manner that is easily accessible to the public.

CS Aditya Nath Das on Wednesday issued directions to the Secretaries of all the departments to this effect.

