AMARAVATI: The State Cabinet has approved an amendment to the Andhra Pradesh Official Languages Act, 1966 to make Urdu a second language in the state. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired a state cabinet meeting on Monday. Before the start of the meeting, the Cabinet members observed two minutes of silence on the demise of former Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

The State Cabinet took some major key decisions in the meeting. Below are some of the highlights of the meeting :