State Cabinet Approves Proposal to Provide Government Job to Deaflympics Winner Shaik Jafreen
AMARAVATI: The State Cabinet has approved an amendment to the Andhra Pradesh Official Languages Act, 1966 to make Urdu a second language in the state. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired a state cabinet meeting on Monday. Before the start of the meeting, the Cabinet members observed two minutes of silence on the demise of former Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.
The State Cabinet took some major key decisions in the meeting. Below are some of the highlights of the meeting :
- Cabinet gave a nod to an amendment to the law requiring selected candidates in the state to study Urdu as a Second language in addition to Telugu
- State Cabinet approved 8 Regular and 4 Outsourcing posts in the State Wakf Tribunals
- Cabinet approved a proposal to provide a government job to Shaik Jafreen of Kurnool who won a bronze medal at Deaflympics 2017
- Stamp Duty exemption bill for building warehouses in primary agricultural credit societies
- Cabinet gave a nod to raise the post of deputy Controllers to the post of Joint Collectors (Administration)
- Three Fishing harbours to be built with an estimated cost of Rs. 1,234 crores
- Rs 8,741 crores debt mobilisation for the construction of Ramayapatnam, Bhavanapadu and Machilipatnam ports
- Three flights per week between Bengaluru-Kadapa and Visakhaptnam-Kadapa