Start Works Proposed Under Irrigation Dept In Kadapa: AP CM

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials to start the works proposed under the irrigation department in the Kadapa district soon.

During a review meeting on development works in Pulivendula Urban Development Agency (PADA), the Chief Minister said to expedite the works of the Yerraballi Lift Irrigation scheme and Galeru Nagiri- Handri Neeva lift irrigation scheme. He instructed the officials to start the works of balancing reservoir from Chitravati to Gandikota and Gandikota-Paidipalem Lift Irrigation Scheme very soon and added that all these projects should be completed by 2023.

He said the works on micro-irrigation schemes under PBC, CBR, and GKLI should be started soon and added to complete the various development works, which were already started, under the Panchayati Raj‌ Department as soon as possible. The Chief Minister directed the officials to prepare proposals to undertake road modernization works from Muddanur to Kodikonda check post under National Highway Project.

The Chief Minister directed the finance department officials to immediately sanction Rs 92 crore for Vempalli underground drainage works. He said the money has been paid for the land acquisition for the construction of the medical college in Pulivendula, and the works should start soon. He sanctioned two model Rytu bazars with a budget estimate of Rs 1 crore each in Pulivendula and Vempalli.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to allot 14 acres of land to Andhra Cricket Association in Pulivendula town. He said to complete all the tenders regarding Model Town in Pulivendula by March 25 and start the construction works. He reviewed the progress of the works to which foundation stones were laid in the district as part of his visit to Mydukuru, Rayachoti, Kadapa, and Pulivendula in 2019 and 2020 and instructed the officials to expedite all the works. He said to complete the land acquisition for the Steel plant in Jammalmadugu.

The officials explained to the Chief Minister the importance of road development works in Badvel Municipality, Lower Sakileru project widening works, Brahmamsagar Reservoir diaphragm works, road widening in Porumamilla town, two bridges in Atluru and Kalasapadu mandals on Sakileru river, three marketing warehouses in Badvelu constituency and the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to get administrative sanctions from different departments.

The officials informed the Chief Minister on drinking water and drainage works in Proddatur Municipality and the latter instructed the finance department officials to sanction financial accord for the works. He directed the finance department officials to sanction Rs 66 crore for new buildings of YSR Engineering College. He said to sanction funds for land acquisition of widening of roads in Kadapa and to construct a retaining wall for protection from floods in Kadapa City.

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, Higher Education Special Chief Secretary Satish Chandra, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi, Medical and Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Revenue Principal Secretary V Usharani, R&B Principal Secretary MT Krishna Babu, Marketing Principal Secretary, Y. Madhusudhan Reddy, and other officials were present.