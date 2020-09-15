AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed the authorities to complete the prestigious project of installing Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Vijayawada within the stipulated deadline. The chief minister held a review meeting on the master plan for the installation of the 125-feet tall statue of the ‘Father of Indian Constitution’ and the development a park surrounding it at the Swaraj Maidan.

YS Jagan directed the officials to immediately place the order for the making of the statue while asking them to begin the works for it on November 1 and complete it within 13 months. On this occasion, representatives of several firms presented their models and gave a detailed power-point presentation on the salient features of the proposed statue and the park to be developed.

Responding to this, the chief minister felt that the visibility of the statue is very crucial and that it should be installed in such way that it could be seen from every side. YS Jagan also stressed on the need to ensure a pleasant feel to the proposed park. While advising them to focus on grand look and the most ideal placement spot for the statue’s installation, he asked them to take up works at a faster pace.

YS Jagan also directed the authorities to simultaneously focus on the relocation of all the existing government offices at the site and ensure that they are shifted well before the statue works could be taken up. He also emphasized that the entire stretch of connectivity to the park from MG Road should also be beautified. Stating that a convention centre built inside the park would be immensely beneficial to everyone, he said only the convention centre and the food court should be made commercial in the entire plan. The revenue earned from these two could be used for the maintenance of the park, he felt.

The AP CM also advised the authorities to minimize concrete structures to the maximum extent possible and suggested that a walking track also be laid inside the park.