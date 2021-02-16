Stage Set For Third Phase Elections To 2,640 Panchayats In AP

Arrangements have been made in place for the Third phase of the Gram Panchayat Elections to be held tomorrow.

As per the schedule, the polling will be held from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm. However, polling will be held in Visakhapatnam and East Godavari Agency villages till 1.30 pm Counting of votes will start from 4 pm.

Elections will be held for 2,640 panchayats in 160 constituencies in 20 divisions in 13 districts. However, in the third phase, the total number of panchayats was 3,221 and 579 of them were declared unanimous. There are 2,640 panchayats where elections will be held tomorrow. However, nominations were not registered in the three panchayats.

The total number of Sarpanch candidates in the fray was 7,757. While 43,162 candidates in the fray for the 19,553 wards elections. The total number of voters are 55,75,004. The total number of wards was 31,516 while 11,753 wards were declared unanimous. Nominations were not received in 210 wards. Election materials were supplied through 60 distribution centres across the State.

Around 26,851 polling stations have been set up in the third phase. Of these, 4,118 were identified to be sensitive polling stations. The hypersensitive polling stations are 3,127 and 1,977 are the ones in the Naxal-affected areas. All necessary precautions were in place as per COVID-19 protocols amid tight security. The State Election Commission has made all arrangements for the conduct of this election. Special arrangements are being made at the counting centres. A command control room will be set up at the SEC and DGP offices to monitor the elections on a regular basis. The polling and counting will be examined by the Election Commission through webcasting at the SEC office.