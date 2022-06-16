SSC 2022: AP Govt Gives Betterment Examinations Option, Check Details

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has given an option to SSC students to improve their marks in any two subjects. A release from the directorate said all the students who have passed in the SSC Public Examinations, April 2022 and secured less than 50 marks in a subject (49 and below) are eleigible to apply and appear for the betterment examinations for a maximum of two subjects.

The exams will be conducted along with the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations as per the schedule announced earlier from July 6, 2022 to July 15, 2022.

To appear for one subject. candidate has to pay to an application fee of Rs.500. This application fee is applicable for one subject only. To appear for two subjects, candidates will have to pay Rs.1000.

The students who wish to apply for the betterment examinations shall approach the Head Master of the school and submit their application.

Class 10 pass percentage fell noticed a significant fall from 94.88 per cent in 2019 to 67.26 per cent in 2022. Out of 6,15,908 who appeared for the examinations a total of 4,14,281 students passed with an aggregate of 67.26 per cent.