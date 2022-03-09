SS Rajamouli Thanks AP CM YS Jagan For G.O.On New Movie Tickets Rates

HYDERABAD: After the Andhra Pradesh government issued a new order (GO) for revised ticket rates, rules related to ticket pricing, and also making certain exceptions for small and high budget films, the Telugu film industry, had come forward to thank Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Actors Chiranjeevi and Prabhas came out to thank the Chief Minister for the GO which was issued on March 7 by the state Home Department.

Following suit RRR movie director SS Rajamouli expressed his gratitude to thank the Chief Minister for the revised tickets. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Rajamouli thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan and the Cinematography Minister Perni Nani for aiding the Telugu film fraternity through the revised ticket pricing in the new GO, He also expressed his hope that the GO would help in the revival of cinemas in the State.

Check out Rajamouli’s tweet here:

Thanks to the CM of AP @ysjagan garu and @perni_nani garu for aiding the Telugu Film fraternity through the revised ticket pricing in the new G.O. Hope this helps towards the revival of cinemas. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 9, 2022

The Baahubali director also thanked the Telangana government and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao for permitting 5 shows a day for big films. He thanked Minister Talasani Yadav for his support which was of big help to the film fraternity.

Check out the tweet here:

A big thanks to the CM KCR garu and the Telangana govt for permitting 5 shows a day for big films. Also, thanks to @YadavTalasani garu for your continuous support to us. This is a big help to the film fraternity. @TelanganaCMO — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) March 9, 2022

During the recent meeting with several actors and filmmakers including Chiranjeevi, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva and other the Chief Minister spoke about the various issues related to the Telugu film industry. He also spoke about making Visakhapatnam a destination for shootings and other film-related work and suggested that they come to the State and conduct shootings here.

