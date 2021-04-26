Srisailam Priests, Staffers Test Covid Positive

Srisailam: Coronavirus has not spared any place. According to temple executive officer K.S. Rama Rao, at least 60 people working at the Srisailam temple, including priests, have been diagnosed with Covid-19, with one recent death.

Apart from the night curfew, the administration has placed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code to prevent citizens from staying back at the temple town in the wake of the Covid-19 incidents.

Only those with Covid-19 negative certificates will be permitted to have darshanam, according to the executive officer. The number of people visiting the temple has decreased as a result of this decision, he claims.

“It is the Ugadi rush that has brought the pandemic to Srisailam as many people from Maharashtra and Karnataka had visited the temple,” he said.

Covid-19 cases have increased in Srisailam and Sunnipenta, according to Srisailam tahsildar Rajendra Singh, and a Covid care centre is being established in Sunnipenta.

“We have a new facility in the multi-purpose hospital at Sunnipenta where at least 80 patients can be accommodated. About 600 positive cases have been reported at Srisailam so far,” he said.

Srinivas, the administrator of the Srisailam temple Annadanam, said the temple has been providing free food to all the needy in the temple area. Food is even being given to Covid hit families in need by village volunteers, he said.