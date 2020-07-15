KURNOOL: Due to heavy rainfall in upper catchment areas, the Srisailam reservoir is receiving heavy inflows of floodwater. According to officials, Srisailam reservoir is receiving 48,795 cusecs of floodwater from the Jurala project and 1,100 cusecs of water from Handri-Neeva.

Presently, the water level stood at 815 feet as against its full reservoir limit (FRL) of 885 feet. Similarly, Srisailam reservoir has a current storage capacity of 37.6570 TMCft as against its full reservoir capacity of 215 TMCft.

Also, the Jurala reservoir is receiving inflows of 60,000 cusecs of floodwater. Currently, the water level at Jurala stood at 318.44 feet as against its FRL of 318.516 feet. Now, Jurala has 9,500 TMCft as against its full reservoir capacity of 9.657 TMCft. With these huge inflows coming into the project, the officials started releasing 55,000 cusecs of water downstream.