Srikalahasti: Village Volunteer Attacked By TDP Cadre On New Year's Eve

TIRUPATI: New Year's eve turned into a nightmare for a Village Volunteer who was brutally attacked and stabbed by Opposition Telugu Desam Party cadre on Saturday evening as they bore grudge against him for actively working in the village.

Getting into details the Village Volunteer named Anthati Raghavendra was working in Inagaluru in Srikalahsthi Mandal in the Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh. A responsible worker, he would ensure that the welfare schemes and their benefits reach people on time. This was not to their liking and they would often chide him for his good work.

Notwithstanding Raghavendra would continue his good work. On new year’s eve three TDP activists namely C Mohan Reddy, Jadapalli Raghava, Nadavali Chirnajeevi burst firecrackers in front of his house. A few sparks fell on Raghavendra’s children and he requested them to burst the fireworks away from his house. Using this as an opportunity the trio attacked him. When he started running they chased and stabbed him indiscriminately. When the locals rushed to help him they ran away. They immediately shifted him to Srikalahasthi Area Hospital for treatment.

